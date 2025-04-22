WWE makes a blockbuster announcement, WrestleMania 41 creates history; big record broken 

WWE WrestleMania 41 delivered the grand finale and major checkpoints of several ongoing storylines. Both nights of The Showcase of The Immortals received a great response from fans. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion has now made a huge announcement regarding several records it shattered over the weekend.

The first night of WrestleMania 41 saw Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns collide in a Triple Threat Match in the main event. Turning the tables with a double betrayal, Paul Heyman low-blowed Punk and Reigns, siding with The Visionary, who won the match and turned heel alongside The Wiseman.

The second night’s main event saw John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes, albeit with underhanded means, to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Greatest of All Time created history by becoming the man with the most world title runs recognized by the company.

Owing to this and the entire match card, WrestleMania 41 broke a major record, becoming the most socially viewed WWE event of all time. The total social views of the premium live event exceeded 1.1 billion. The company shared the announcement in a now-deleted post on X. The Show of Shows also drew 124,693 fans across two nights.

John Cena doubles down on ruining WWE and pro wrestling

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, John Cena promised that he would ruin pro wrestling for fans after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Leader of The Cenation doubled down on his promise in the post-WrestleMania press conference. In this week’s episode of RAW, the 17-time World Champion further elaborated his plan and said that the belt held by greats like Bruno Sammartino would go home with him.

The Greatest of All Time highlighted that Cody Rhodes was the only man stopping him from taking this step, but now The American Nightmare was out of his way. Rhodes’ name led to boos from a section of the crowd, and John Cena clapped back at the WWE Universe. He noted that it didn’t take them a second thought before stomping on the man whom they cheered at 'Mania.

Highlighting the difference between him and The American Nightmare, Cena said that he would not entertain such a hypocritical crowd. He even said that he would just show up for 27 more dates and then ruin pro wrestling by taking away its most prestigious prize with him.

The end of his in-ring promo saw him eating a perfect RKO from Randy Orton. The Viper struck when Cena asked fans to click a picture of him posing with the title as his gift to them. But the cameras on the phones of the spectators captured him getting flattened in the ring instead.

The Apex Predator had previously told Cody Rhodes that he would go after the Undisputed WWE Championship following WrestleMania 41. While the title has changed hands, Orton’s intentions have not. Thus, there is a chance that Cena may face his iconic rival, with whom he has been sharing the ring since his Ohio Valley Wrestling days, at the upcoming Backlash PLE. It will be interesting to see if Cena actually ends up defacing pro wrestling.

