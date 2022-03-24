WWE makes a major change to the match between AJ Styles and Edge at WrestleMania 38

WWE has shifted the match between AJ Styles and Edge to Night One of WrestleMania 38.

The feud between the two superstars started a few weeks back on RAW when Edge issued an open challenge for a match at the Show of Shows. The Ultimate opportunist wasted no time in making his intentions clear as he took down AJ with a low blow, followed by a Con-Chair-To.

While the historic bout between the two RAW Superstars was earlier scheduled for the penultimate night of the Showcase of Immortals, it is now being advertised for Night One of WrestleMania 38.

You can check out the tweet from WWE that stated the match between the two to be on Sunday:

The inaugural night will feature The KO Show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. Additionally, Becky Lynch will be in action as she takes on Bianca Belair with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

Seth Rollins tried to sabotage the WrestleMania match between AJ Styles and Edge on WWE RAW

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Seth Rollins getting more desperate in his attempt to get featured on the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history.

The Visionary challenged AJ Styles for a match on the red brand with a chance to face Edge on the line. However, The Rated R Superstar came down and attacked Styles with a chair to cost Rollins the win.

Furious with what went down in the main event, Rollins responded with a foul-mouthed tantrum and destroyed the ringside area. The Drip God also threatened that there would be no RAW next week if he didn't get his WrestleMania moment.

You can check out the full WWE RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

Who do you think will come out on top in this feud between AJ Styles and Edge? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Pratik Singh