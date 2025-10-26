WWE makes an embarrassing botch after SmackDown; snubs Jimmy Uso

The creative direction of Triple H is once again under criticism after their embarrassing botch during the recent WWE SmackDown. Recently, the Stamford-based promotion was accused of using artificial intelligence for its storylines.Even the WWE Universe hilariously mocked the promotion last week and was confused whether it was AI booking or done by the creative team. Amid this, the eagle-eyed fans stopped an embarrassing botch in the caption of their latest SmackDown video.During this week's edition of the blue brand, Jimmy Uso locked horns with Drew McIntyre and suffered the loss after an intense bout. In the post-match, Cody Rhodes arrived to rescue Big Jim, but The Scottish Warrior stood tall.When WWE uploaded the video of this match to their official YouTube channel, a fan noticed that the description of the video had the name of Jey Uso instead of Jimmy's. As proof, the screenshot was also uploaded by the user.The video was uploaded just four minutes ago when the screenshot was taken. However, the Stamford-based promotion has now corrected this mistake and replaced The Yeet Master's name with Big Jim.Why is WWE actually using AI despite Triple H having a creative team?According to an update from Fightful Select, the Triple H-led promotion has been using artificial intelligence for years. The reason they use the tool is for assistance with small tasks. This includes rewinding the data and checking when two stars last wrestled in the squared circle.If the report is true, it clearly debunks the accusations that the company uses AI to write storylines and make decisions based on AI outputs. Recently, veteran Bill Apter also shared his opinion on AI's involvement in the wrestling business and feels that it's not the best direction for WWE.&quot;I'm against AI. I'll tell you why. It's gonna take a lot of paychecks away from a lot of people.&quot; He continued, &quot;There are rumors out there that AI might be starting to infiltrate WWE in terms of scriptwriting. I don't know how they would do that. But I think once you take the human aspect out of it, it could lose a lot. Or, on the other hand, some people think it could make the product better. In my opinion, AI is dangerous. You need to curb the use of it. Don't take the humans out of work, out of entertainment and out of any business.&quot;Ace Humphreys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 @Ace109610LINKDid WWE AI writers get involved 😂 WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT ENDING Thought Cody Rhodes was the good guy #SmackDownNow, it remains to be seen how things will move forward and what Triple H has in store for the company's future.