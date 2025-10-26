  • home icon
WWE makes an embarrassing botch after SmackDown; snubs Jimmy Uso

By Love Verma
Published Oct 26, 2025 07:09 GMT
WWE made another major botch! [Image credits: WWE.com]
WWE made another major botch! [Image credits: WWE.com]

The creative direction of Triple H is once again under criticism after their embarrassing botch during the recent WWE SmackDown. Recently, the Stamford-based promotion was accused of using artificial intelligence for its storylines.

Even the WWE Universe hilariously mocked the promotion last week and was confused whether it was AI booking or done by the creative team. Amid this, the eagle-eyed fans stopped an embarrassing botch in the caption of their latest SmackDown video.

During this week's edition of the blue brand, Jimmy Uso locked horns with Drew McIntyre and suffered the loss after an intense bout. In the post-match, Cody Rhodes arrived to rescue Big Jim, but The Scottish Warrior stood tall.

When WWE uploaded the video of this match to their official YouTube channel, a fan noticed that the description of the video had the name of Jey Uso instead of Jimmy's. As proof, the screenshot was also uploaded by the user.

The video was uploaded just four minutes ago when the screenshot was taken. However, the Stamford-based promotion has now corrected this mistake and replaced The Yeet Master's name with Big Jim.

Why is WWE actually using AI despite Triple H having a creative team?

According to an update from Fightful Select, the Triple H-led promotion has been using artificial intelligence for years. The reason they use the tool is for assistance with small tasks. This includes rewinding the data and checking when two stars last wrestled in the squared circle.

If the report is true, it clearly debunks the accusations that the company uses AI to write storylines and make decisions based on AI outputs. Recently, veteran Bill Apter also shared his opinion on AI's involvement in the wrestling business and feels that it's not the best direction for WWE.

"I'm against AI. I'll tell you why. It's gonna take a lot of paychecks away from a lot of people." He continued, "There are rumors out there that AI might be starting to infiltrate WWE in terms of scriptwriting. I don't know how they would do that. But I think once you take the human aspect out of it, it could lose a lot. Or, on the other hand, some people think it could make the product better. In my opinion, AI is dangerous. You need to curb the use of it. Don't take the humans out of work, out of entertainment and out of any business."
Now, it remains to be seen how things will move forward and what Triple H has in store for the company's future.

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Neda Ali
