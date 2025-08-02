  • home icon
  WWE makes an interesting change to the steel cage on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025

WWE makes an interesting change to the steel cage on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 02, 2025 02:26 GMT
A big change has been made (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
A big change has been made (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

There was a subtle yet interesting change made to the steel cage on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025, and it was done to prevent what many considered a near-death experience for one WWE superstar.

This week on SmackDown, fans were surprised to see a steel cage present above the ring. As we know, the United States Championship will be on the line at SummerSlam 2025 as Solo Sikoa defends the title against Jacob Fatu inside a steel cage. However, what was interesting was the fact that the cage was being lowered extremely slowly and was even stopped halfway while suspended in the air.

This was likely done for the safety of Jacob Fatu, who made the run-in and the save. Quite a few years ago, Seth Rollins nearly got impaled by the spikes of the steel cage as it was descending, and this was a legitimate near-death experience that WWE would likely want to prevent at all costs.

It's perhaps the explanation for why WWE made that change. The cage would normally have descended all the way down, but you can see in the video above how it simply stays there, and that allowed Fatu to get in.

The cage went down after that, but it's certainly one of those "better safe than sorry" kinds of things. You can see the freaky moment that Rollins was involved in in the tweet below:

It's going to be war at SummerSlam 2025.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
