WWE Makes John Cena Announcement Ahead of SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 08, 2025 20:12 GMT
Cena was in action in the main event of SummerSlam.
Cena was in action in the main event of SummerSlam. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE made a John Cena announcement ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. Following the match, the two stars shook hands, and Cena got a great reaction from the crowd. However, Brock Lesnar made his surprising return and hit Cena with an F5 to close the PLE.

Ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown, the promotion took to social media to make an announcement regarding the 48-year-old. The company revealed that the former champion would be kicking off tonight's show.

"After the SHOCKING events of #SummerSlam, @JohnCena will KICK OFF #SmackDown TONIGHT in Montreal! 📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork"
Cena turned heel earlier this year to align with The Rock and Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber. He defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to become Undisputed WWE Champion, but lost the title back to The American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2025.

Bill Apter reacts to Brock Lesnar attacking John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar's attack on John Cena at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam Review, Apter claimed that the promotion had a perfect ending with Cody Rhodes defeating Cena at the PLE. He stated that Brock Lesnar could have returned at a different time because he was not needed at the show over the weekend.

"Brock Lesnar coming out, you know, you're talking about anti-climactic. I would have rather had seen him come out tommorow night at Monday Night RAW, when John Cena might be thanking the fans. I just, it was not, I wanted that sweet, perfect ending with Cena and Cody. A classy ending, and when I heard they, I saw the Lesnar thing, I was like, 'Why? They had a perfect ending, why?'" [3:25 onwards]
The Cenation Leader turned babyface ahead of his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between Cena and Brock Lesnar in the weeks ahead.

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
bell-icon Manage notifications