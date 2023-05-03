WWE makes major change to Roman Reigns' status for an upcoming historic event 

Roman Reigns is currently WWE's biggest star, he is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his popularity is soaring among casual fans. While he has worked a limited schedule over the last few years, the company has now started advertising him for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

WWE will be heading to the famous O2 arena in the United Kingdom in July for Money in the Bank. While the event is one of the most significant ones for the company, The Tribal Chief was previously not advertised for it. This caused a major uproar among fans, as the European audience does not get many chances to watch the megastar live in action.

However, with the date slowly approaching, WWE has updated the list of featured stars for the event on its website and it now features Roman Reigns as well. Other than The Bloodline leader, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are also advertised for the company's return to the United Kingdom.

Roman Reigns is still the end goal for WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns has been the face of the Stamford-based promotion for the better part of the last decade. However, Cody Rhodes has been equally impressive since his return to the company. The American Nightmare was on the cusp of victory at WrestleMania 39, but The Bloodline's numbers advantage once again aided The Tribal Chief.

While the two are currently on different brands, Cody Rhodes revealed in a recent interview that his end goal is to usurp The Head of the Table.

"The goal is the same is the best way to put it. The goal is the same for me as a sports entertainer and as a wrestler. I came here wanting one thing. It doesn't mean other stories won't happen that will also be finished and it doesn't mean there aren't other milestones. (...) But the most important thing to me is still the championship that sits on Roman's shoulders. And it's the biggest match that WWE could do," he said.

It was recently reported that the plan for a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 is "on the table." It'll be interesting to see how Triple H and co. go about the booking since both stars are on different shows.

