WWE makes massive SummerSlam announcement

WWE made a huge announcement regarding SummerSlam 2025 ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.So far, it has not been announced which of the bouts will take place on Saturday or Sunday of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam PLE. Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, the Triple H-led promotion took to social media to make a major announcement. It was noted that the company will be revealing the details of the matches scheduled for next week at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Match Reveal Show will be taking place later today with Megan Morant and Sam Roberts serving as the hosts:&quot;A special #SummerSlam Match Reveal Show is coming your way 🔥 Later today, @notsam &amp; @MeganMorantWWE reveal next weekend’s Saturday &amp; Sunday matches 👀 Stay tuned for updates!&quot;Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently shared the entire match card for SummerSlam 2025, and you can check it out in his post below.Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring Tournament to earn an Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam. There are also several WWE legends rumored to appear to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan during tonight's episode of SmackDown.Bill Apter comments on Randy Orton's match at WWE SummerSlamLegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts about Randy Orton teaming up with Jelly Roll to battle Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam 2025.Speaking on Sportskeeada's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter noted that Jelly Roll has been a fan of professional wrestling since he was a kid and predicted that the famous singer would have a positive impact on the show.&quot;Let me tell you something. Jelly Roll has been a fan since he was a little kid. If you watch, when you watch stuff from the show, you can see the way he punched Logan Paul, and he was very convincing. And he was very convincing when he was around the ring. They would not have teamed him up with Randy Orton if they hadn't looked at him in the Performance Center for a while now. He'll be ready, and he'll make a huge impact. He's an enormous country music Grammy Award [nominated] talent, and his fans are going to watch it show. And he'll promote it on social media.&quot; [8:50-9:53]You can check out the video below for Apter's comments:It will be interesting to see if the company has any surprises planned for SummerSlam next month.