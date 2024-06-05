WWE makes surprising claim about Dominik Mysterio

WWE has made a very interesting claim about The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio today on social media. Dirty Dom is currently involved in a storyline with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan on WWE RAW.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio shared a kiss after she defeated Becky Lynch to retain the title last week on the red brand. Morgan continued to flirt with Mysterio this past Monday night before Finn Balor rushed the ring to break it up.

WWE shared a clip of Dominik Mysterio getting loudly booed during Monday's show as he tried to speak. The promotion claimed that the former NXT North American Champion is perhaps the most hated star in the company and you can check out the post below:

".@DomMysterio35 has gotta be the most hated man in WWE 😂."

Dominik Mysterio also claimed that he had not spoken with Rhea Ripley recently during this week's edition of RAW and said he was giving Mami her space. Cathy Kelley reacted to Mysterio's claim on social media this week and wasn't buying it.

WWE star discusses issues within The Judgment Day

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is stablemates with Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day and recently commented on the issues within the group.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview earlier this year, Damian Priest claimed a lot of the issues with the faction are due to a lack of communication. He added that families fight all of the time and it is just a situation where everyone needs to work together:

"It actually comes from a lack of communication. Look, families fight all the time. Doesn't change who they are, doesn't change how they feel about each other and that's where we're at. We all love each other, we're good. There's no issues that's gonna last forever. It's just a matter of us fixing our communication so we all get on the same page." [From 1:42 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley has not returned to RAW since being forced to let go of her Women's World Championship due to injury. It will be fascinating to see how The Eradicator reacts to Liv Morgan trying to steal Dominik Mysterio when she returns down the line.

