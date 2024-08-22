WWE is making major mistake with the booking of Dominik Mysterio, says veteran; points out Dirty Dom's problem

While Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated guys in WWE today, a wrestling veteran believes the company is making a mistake with the 27-year-old's booking. He also claimed Dirty Dom's appearance is a significant problem.

The veteran in question is none other than Vince Russo. The former WWE head writer recently discussed The Judgment Day on his The Brand podcast. He praised Dominik's accomplishments, claiming they are "tremendous" for someone his age. However, the wrestling veteran stated that the former NXT North American Champion's problem is that he "looks like a kid."

Russo pointed out that Dirty Dom's looks would not be a problem if he is part of a faction with three menacing superstars. However, the 63-year-old believes Dominik being with JD McDonagh and Finn Balor is not doing Rey Mysterio's son any favors:

Trending

"When you put Dominik Mysterio, bro, with a (JD) McDonagh and a Finn Balor, bro, you ain't doing Dominik Mysterio any favors. So again bro, he looks like a kid. That's not a knock on Dominik. He's working his a** off. He's got the bloodline. He looks like a kid. And like I said, bro, if you've got three menacing figures and then Dominik who looks like a kid hiding behind these menacing figures, that's something completely different. But that's not what we have here," he said. [19:57 - 20:40]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Rey Mysterio recently praised his son's work in WWE

Since Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, nearly two years ago, the two have been fierce enemies on screen. However, The Master of the 619 recently broke character to praise his son's work.

In an interview with the Busted Open podcast, the wrestling legend stated that he was surprised by his son's fast development in the business. He predicted that Dominik will surpass his accomplishments:

"They call it Osmosis. When they pick something up and they don't even realise it. I'm his father and I didn't think that he would pick up as fast as he has and I've always known deep down inside my heart that my son was going to be bigger than his father. I didn't know in what way, but I just knew that he was gonna do things that I wasn't able to do and he was going to take it to the next level. That's what generations are about, right? Taking it to the next level. And he's doing it, he's surprising all of us, his family, his peers, the fans and he's doing such an incredible job that I actually enjoy watching him," he said.

Dominik Mysterio is set to compete at WWE Bash in Berlin later this month. He will team up with his new on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, to square off against his former on-screen partner, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback