WWE is making a massive return for the first time in 6 years right after Crown Jewel 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE is set to make a massive return for the first time in six years right after Crown Jewel 2025, and it's going to be an exciting one for the fans in the land down under.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC revealed that WWE is set to return to the historic Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on October 15th. This will mark the first time they've been to the arena since October 23rd, 2019, during a tour of Australia.The 14,000-seat arena is home to the iconic Australian Open and is named after the Tennis legend, Rod Laver. The show will be advertised as a &quot;Supershow,&quot; which is essentially a live event for the fans in attendance. It won't be televised like the October 10th, 11th, and 13th shows. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena makes one last appearance in Australia this October at Crown Jewel.John Cena will be returning to Australia one final time as WWE heads to the land down under. It isn't clear which shows he will be a part of, but one can expect him to compete at Crown Jewel 2025.There's also an edition of SmackDown on Friday, October 10th, in the RAC Arena. SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and RAW will all take place in the same venue, so expect an incredible crowd to show up.It seems unlikely that Cena would appear on the edition of RAW on October 13th for two major reasons. First, John Cena has primarily been on SmackDown during this retirement run. Second, he has very few dates left, so one can only imagine that it will be saved for the build-up to his final match, which was confirmed by NBC to be on December 13th in Boston.Either way, with Cena expected to face Brock Lesnar at WrestlePalooza 2025, it's going to be interesting to see who his penultimate opponent will be, assuming that he isn't competing after that until his retirement match in December.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.