WWE name reveals private conversation with Jey Uso

A WWE name recently detailed a private conversation he had with Jey Uso. Main Event Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year and will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

TJ Wilson (fka Tyson Kidd) currently works as a producer for WWE. He is also a former superstar of the Stamford-based promotion, but a neck injury cut his in-ring career short in 2015.

In an interview on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Wilson shared what he told the former Intercontinental Champion after he squared off against Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions: Gold Rush in 2020. Jey Uso put in a credible performance, and the veteran felt the former was destined to be a solo act and could finally move on from his very successful tag team career. He also noted he was happy his prediction did not turn out to be incorrect.

Ad

Trending

"So I texted him that night. I said, 'Hey man, good luck. Just so you know, you will never be looked at the same ever again.' Thankfully, it's one of those — I've been wrong many times — but this was one of those times where I was extremely right, and I'm very happy for it, and very proud of Jey Uso," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad

Jimmy Uso battled Gunther last week on RAW in a singles match. The World Heavyweight Champion picked up the victory and unleashed a brutal attack following the match. Jey Uso attempted to save his brother, but the champion handcuffed him to the ring ropes and busted Big Jim open until they were finally separated by WWE security.

Ex-WWE employee feels Jey Uso might be getting pushed for the wrong reason

Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently suggested that WWE may be pushing Jey Uso for the wrong reasons on RAW.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran stated that The Yeet Master was one of the company's top merchandise sellers. Russo claimed that merch sales should not dictate how a star is pushed and noted that he had no idea who the top sellers were when he was writing professionally for the promotion.

"When I was writing, bro, I didn't know what merch sales were. I had no idea who was selling what. Like that certainly had nothing to do with dictating how we wrote the show. Bro, if they like Jey Uso, they're gonna buy Uso's merch whether Uso is getting a push or not. So like that never, ever came [...] I swear, I don't think there was one time where I ever knew, oh who was one, two, and three in merch sales," Russo said. [From 10:23 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest last year at SummerSlam and has had an impressive title reign so far. It will be fascinating to see which star walks out of WWE WrestleMania 41 as the World Heavyweight Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More