WWE needs to provide an explanation for major storyline plot hole, believes veteran

A WWE Hall of Famer believes an explanation should be given to the fans after the recent events involving Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed. Bully Ray is confused about Reed and Rollins' recent alliance, given that Reed hit multiple Tsunamis on Rollins last year.
On the August 5, 2024, episode of RAW, Bronson Reed attacked Rollins in the middle of the ring and hit six devastating Tsunamis on the veteran. Reed went on to lose to Rollins at Crown Jewel 2024 in Saudi Arabia.
Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed are allies now. Reed returned from injury at Saturday Night's Main Event and aligned with Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Shortly after, WWE legend Bully Ray said the following about the alliance on the Busted Open podcast:
“This a disconnect where it’s like ‘When did you become friends? When did you shake hands and make up? When did you hug it out? Why did you hug it out? How much did Bronson pay you? Was there a settlement? Did you break bread?' Hopefully, next week, or some time, we do get an explanation because it’s too big of a hole. Or the WWE will do what they do many times. They just won’t address it." (H/T WrestlingInc)
Bronson Reed on destroying Seth Rollins on WWE RAW
After putting Rollins down with six Tsunamis on RAW, Reed appeared on Overnight Crowd and addressed the attack. Here's what he had to say:
"It wasn't just one Tsunami and leave. It was constant, over and over. By the time I got up there for the fifth or sixth Tsunami, the people in the audience who love Seth Rollins, were cheering for me to do more. As soon as I did that sixth one, they started booing me and cheering for him again. It shows the power of that move." (H/T Fightful)
Only time will tell if Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment address what exactly happened between Rollins and Reed that led to their alliance. Rollins, Reed, and Breakker are bound to run roughshod over the locker room in the coming months.