"I plan on teaching him multiple lessons"- AJ Styles sends a message to up-and-coming star ahead of his match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar AJ Styles had some harsh words for his former partner Omos ahead of their match on RAW this week.

Last week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Omos turn on his long-time partner after weeks of tension between the two. The split came after Omos ignored AJ’s tag, which led to Rey and Dominik Mysterio picking up the win. Things got physical between the duo after the match as Omos drove AJ onto the mat to stand tall.

A match between the former RAW tag team champions was announced by WWE later that night.

The Phenomenal One recently took to Twitter to send a message to the guy he introduced to the main roster.

"Omos is a talented young man with a lot to learn. I plan on teaching him multiple lessons tonight on RAW " - AJ Styles wrote.

The former RAW Tag Team champions were recently across the ring from each other at a recent WWE Live Event at MSG, where Styles cleverly pulled off the victory via disqualification.

WWE has big plans for AJ Styles and Omos in 2022

While AJ Styles and Omos might not be together in the coming year, the company reportedly has big plans in store for the duo in singles competition.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE sped up the feud between the pair because they wanted any type of blow-off program done prior to the major Rumble & Mania events.

Aside from his feud with Omos, AJ Styles also has his hands full with NXT star Grayson Waller. The former WWE Champion recently showed up on NXT 2.0 to confront Waller after comments the youngster made about him on social media.

Although there was no physical altercation on NXT, a potential match between the two certainly looks to be around the corner.

What are your thoughts on the team of AJ Styles and Omos splitting up? Who do you think will come out on top on RAW

