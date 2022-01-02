Former WWE Superstar and world champion teases coming after Brock Lesnar's title

Four-time world champion in WWE, Alberto Del Rio, has teased coming after new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar won the title at the Day 1 pay-per-view in a mammoth fatal five-way match. He was added to the bout at the last minute as his scheduled match with Roman Reigns couldn't happen due to the latter testing positive for COVID-19.

Following Brock Lesnar's victory, a fan asked Alberto Del Rio to go for his title on Twitter. Del Rio noticed the same and gave a subtle tease.

Alberto Del Rio recently revealed what Brock Lesnar is like behind the scenes

Alberto Del Rio has had a successful career in WWE and worked with several top stars. He recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

During his appearance, Del Rio revealed how The Beast Incarnate was always nice to him as well as his personal ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez.

"Yes, he was always nice to us, both of us. All the performers were nice to me. But not all of them were nice to Ricardo. And you know we've talked about it in the past. But Brock was nice to both of us. That tells you a lot about the person that Brock Lesnar is. Because he could have just worked with me and ignored Ricardo as some other performers did, but he didn't. He acknowledged Ricardo. He gave an opportunity to Ricardo and now, I'm always going to be grateful for that," said Alberto Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio has faced Brock Lesnar once in a singles bout at a WWE live event in 2015 where the latter won by disqualification. The only other occasion when both these superstars were together in the ring was in the 2016 men's Royal Rumble match.

Would you like to see Del Rio return to WWE and go up against Lesnar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

