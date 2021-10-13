"There is no doubt" - Becky Lynch makes bold prediction for a major WWE match 

Becky Lynch has predicted that her triple threat match will undoubtedly steal the show at WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

At the October 21 pay-per-view, she will put her SmackDown Women's Championship at stake against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. WWE UK sent us a transcript from a recent interview featuring Lynch, during which she called Belair, Banks, and herself "three of the best in the industry."

Here's what fans can expect from their clash, as per the SmackDown Women's Champion:

“Firstly, people can expect me to walk out there still the Smackdown Women's Champion. In addition to that they can expect a barnstormer of a match." Lynch continued, "Any time you get myself, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair - three of the best in the industry regardless of gender - you know you are going to be watching something very special and there is no doubt that match will steal the show.”

URBANTIAN™ @URBANTIAN Becky Lynch explains the reason for the quick finish against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam - Sportskeeda dlvr.it/S9Mr0y Becky Lynch explains the reason for the quick finish against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam - Sportskeeda dlvr.it/S9Mr0y https://t.co/vNOHSmnI54

In the interview, Becky Lynch also spoke about how becoming a mother has changed her perspective on social media. You can read that story HERE.

Stealing the show at WWE Crown Jewel could be a difficult task

In addition to Lynch's title defense, this year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view will also feature huge names such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Seth Rollins, and Goldberg.

The Universal Championship match between Reigns and Lesnar has had the best buildup to it out of all bouts on the card thus far. There's a good chance they will look to carry that momentum into their Crown Jewel clash.

Judging by the excellent quality of their previous matches, Edge and Rollins are very likely to stand out with their Hell in a Cell encounter on October 21.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Seth Rollins will face the wrath of Edge in a Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel! Seth Rollins will face the wrath of Edge in a Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel! https://t.co/ZqEomrWEmE

Also Read

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E is another bout that many are looking forward to, as the latter embarked on his first-ever WWE Championship reign not too long ago.

These aren't the only matches that could make Crown Jewel a memorable event. With that in mind, do you think Lynch, Belair, and Banks will steal the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Should Becky Lynch retain her title at WWE Crown Jewel? Yes. Lynch is doing a good job as SmackDown Women's Champion. No. Bianca Belair or Sasha Banks should dethrone Lynch. 13 votes so far