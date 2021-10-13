"How that affects people" - Becky Lynch breaks character to discuss her real-life view on social media

While Becky Lynch is an arrogant heel on WWE television, she recently broke character to share how motherhood has changed her perspective on social media.

During her life away from the squared circle this year, Lynch married fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins on June 29. Before that, she had given birth to their daughter, Roux, last December.

WWE UK sent us a transcript from a recent interview featuring the SmackDown Women's Champion, during which she highlighted her diminished presence on social media as of late. Becky Lynch noted that she has become particularly aware of how young people are affected by it and knows that her real-life decisions hold much more weight since the birth of her child.

“One thing I find I look at differently now [that I am mother] is social media and how that affects people, and how it affects young people in particular." Lynch continued, "You may have noticed but I don't really post as much anymore, and it’s very much around the narrative of how we empower women to use our voices in an appropriate way, especially when there is so much noise all the time. I think I am very much still trying to figure all that out, but I think anything I do has that much more weight to it now I am a mom.”

How Becky Lynch balanced her on-screen and off-screen duties recently

During the October 4th episode of Monday Night RAW, the SmackDown Women's Champion kicked off the show with a promo.

Becky Lynch recently said on Out of Character with Ryan Satin that she put her daughter to bed right after that opening segment and then re-appeared on RAW to do commentary for Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair.

Lynch will defend her title against Belair and Sasha Banks at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on October 21. Which superstar are you rooting for in this triple threat contest? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das