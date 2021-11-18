"She couldn't take it when my stock rose" - Ex-SmackDown star on Charlotte Flair's reaction to her WWE success

With Survivor Series 2021 just around the corner, WWE recently released a YouTube video about Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch's heated rivalry. When the topic of the video shifted to WrestleMania 35, Lynch stated that her rising popularity bothered Flair at the time.

WrestleMania in 2019 was a big deal for the Irish Superstar, who became a double champion in the main event by winning a triple threat contest against Charlotte and Ronda Rousey.

Speaking in WWE's "Build To Survivor Series 2021" video, Lynch highlighted how her rise to becoming one of the company's most popular stars influenced Flair's desire to be at the top of the pecking order.

"She couldn't take it when my stock rose," said Lynch. "She thought, [by] birthright, she deserves to be the star."

The Queen then responded to the current WWE RAW Women's Champion's statement by pointing out that her opponents often lean on the narrative of her being "selfish" and "entitled." With Lynch's comments in mind, Flair stated that she's always willing to be the "bad guy."

"Every opponent that I ever face, plays off of that - that I'm entitled, that I'm selfish, that I'm a Flair," said Charlotte. "Sure, go ahead. If you need a villain, I'll be the bad guy. There's always gotta be a bad guy in someone's story."

The legitimate heat between the two champions has added a lot of intrigue to the latest chapter of their on-screen feud. This storyline has blurred the lines between storyline and reality whenever Lynch and Flair talk about each other; in doing so, it continues to captivate fans heading into WWE Survivor Series.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have waited long to clash again in WWE

Excluding house shows and dark bouts, the duo has crossed paths 18 times in singles action in WWE. Out of those instances, Charlotte always won against Lynch when they were in NXT. But throughout their time on the main roster, the two women have traded victories quite a few times.

At Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, they will go one-on-one against each other for the first time in two years. Their last televised singles bout came during an episode of WWE RAW back in October 2019, where Big Time Becks emerged victorious.

Much has changed between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair since their last encounter, except for the on-screen animosity. On Sunday, fans will get the chance to see this personal feud come to a head when the two stars clash again.

