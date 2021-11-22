Becky Lynch mentions Ric Flair again after her match against Charlotte at Survivor Series

Becky Lynch again brought up Ric Flair in an interview, stating that the build-up to her match at Survivor Series and the hatred spewed between her and Charlotte was too stressful for her.

'The Man' and 'The Queen' had gone hammer and tongs at each other before their Survivor Series match. Charlotte's father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, has also waded into the feud with a few social media posts attacking the RAW Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch was not pleased with the personal attacks between her and Charlotte, which were stressful. In a post-match interview with BT Sport, Lynch stated that Ric Flair attacking her on social media added more stress.

"Look, when you're going in with this much animosity, it's so much stress, cause you have so much hatred. And carrying around that hatred, that's hard for anybody. And knowing that there's people out there that hate you as much as you hate her, and there's a whole team, she's got her fans, I've got my fans, but that's a lot of hatred, that's a lot of animosity. And to carry that around for a full week and her dad's coming at me... the whole thing was very stressful, and I'm trying to do all of these appearances, trying to get my workouts in, but I was very distracted the whole week," said Becky Lynch.

Ric Flair and Becky Lynch's recent feud

Ric Flair ignited the feud with Lynch by claiming there was no chance that the RAW Women's Champion would beat Charlotte at Survivor Series.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE ! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE . 😂😂😂 I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE. 😂😂😂

'The Man' hit back at the two-time WWE Hall of Famer by stating that she felt pity for Flair, who is using her popularity to promote his personal projects.

The Nature Boy then responded to Lynch's verbal attack by claiming that he will always embody "The Man" catchphrase, which the RAW star uses.

