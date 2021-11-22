Becky Lynch reacts after her controversial win over Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has reacted after defeating SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series 2021 tonight.

Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair kicked off the show tonight. The two had a stellar match, forcing the fans in attendance to break into "This is Awesome" chants.

After an intense back-and-forth match, Becky picked up the victory over Charlotte Flair via a roll-up pinfall.

Following her massive victory, the RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter to take a sly dig at her opponent. You can read her tweet below

"Uh oh. #SurvivorSeries," Becky Lynch wrote.

The finish to the match was somewhat controversial as Becky Lynch used the ropes during the pin but the referee did not see it.

Previous rumors had suggested that WWE could be planning a debatable finish for this match. Over the last few weeks, the real-life tensions between Becky and Charlotte have been a hot topic. WWE did a great job incorporating that into the storyline, leading to a memorable feud and match tonight at Survivor Series.

"From what I gather there is still some legitimate animosity between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, a feeling of disdain between them both. With that said, WWE is expecting 100% professionalism Sunday in their matchup, however I do know the finish has been greatly debated," tweeted WrestleVotes.

Becky Lynch already has her next challenger lined up on RAW

After her victory over Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series, Becky Lynch will shift her focus to dominating the women's division on Monday Night RAW. She already has her next challenger lined up in the form of Liv Morgan.

A couple of weeks ago, the former Riott Squad member won a fatal-5-way match on Monday Night RAW to become the new No.1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

She defeated Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, and Carmella in the match. Fans are excited to see Morgan finally get a much-deserved push, but it will be interesting to see if she can topple The Man.

