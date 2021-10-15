Major WWE Superstar says Sasha Banks "still has nightmares" about brutal stipulation match

Becky Lynch recently highlighted her WWE Hell in a Cell match against Sasha Banks from 2019. She claimed - in character - that Banks still has nightmares about their hellacious contest to this day.

Two years ago, both women stepped into the cell structure for a clash that lasted almost 22 minutes, as Lynch emerged victoriously in the end. The Boss suffered a tailbone injury during the contest and went on a brief in-ring hiatus as a result.

The two superstars will face each other again on this week's Supersized SmackDown, and here's what Becky Lynch had to say about her longtime rival to TMZ Sports:

"I have been fighting Sasha Banks since 2015. Sasha Banks has been making comebacks and kicking me out of rings since 2016. Most recently, she did it at Extreme Rules, back in September." Lynch continued, "The last time we faced each other was at Hell in a Cell, the most brutal match you can have in WWE, and Sasha Banks still has nightmares about that. That's why she keeps leaving and coming back 'cause she's still having nightmares about the last time I whooped her a**. So I'm gonna whoop her a** on Friday too."

A triple threat match between Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair goes down at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21, with the SmackDown Women's Championship at stake.

Becky Lynch's bold prediction for WWE Crown Jewel

During another recent interview, the SmackDown Women's Champion predicted that her triple threat clash against Banks and Belair would undoubtedly steal the show at Crown Jewel.

Keep in mind that accomplishing this goal won't be an easy feat, as the pay-per-view card also features Seth Rollins vs. Edge inside Hell in a Cell and the highly-anticipated Universal Championship bout between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

