Beth Phoenix reacts to video of 19-year old Edge questioning 5-Time WWE Champion in 1992

On Twitter, a user posted a video of a 19-year old Edge asking Bret Hart questions on a talk show. The Rated R Superstar's wife, Beth Phoenix, reacted to it saying that their daughter, Lyric, looks exactly like him.

In the video, Edge was spotted with another up-and-coming wrestler, sitting in the audience of a talk show with Bret Hart as the guest. Edge wanted to know how they should go about getting into the WWF.

Bret's answer was pretty clear-cut, as he said that it was challenging:

"You have to have some experience," Bret Hart said. "Which is very hard to get nowadays. And they can get you on television and give you sort of a tryout, but that's about it."

Bret Hart detailed how he got 'hired' because he was from a different era, where there were many smaller places where you could learn, including his father's promotion.

In a reply to her tweet, Beth Phoenix also noted how Bret Hart was 'speaking truths' with the advice he was giving young talent who could get picked up by the WWE. His answer is reflective of that:

"Also, how classy and lovely is [Bret Hart] when speaking truths to up and comers?" Phoenix tweeted.

Edge has undoubtedly come a long way since those days in the early 1990s when he started training to be a wrestler. Considering that he had to retire from pro wrestling in 2011, and make a comeback in 2020 is something to be marveled at. The Rated-R Superstar dreamed of competing in front of thousands, and he still does so today.

Edge defeats Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

At the end of their trilogy of matches, Edge defeated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Edge won by stomping Rollins onto a chair in order to get the pinfall. It'll be interesting to see where Edge goes from here.

