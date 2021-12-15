"Brilliant move by WWE"- Pro Wrestling legend weighs in on Jeff Hardy's release (Exclusive)

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Jeff Hardy's release from WWE.

Earlier this month, several reports surfaced that Jeff Hardy had been released by WWE following an incident at a live event.

Speaking to Kevin Kellam and Jose G on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter stated that while he believed in Never say Never, the Charismatic Enigma would not return to WWE. He elaborated on it, stating that a potential reunion with Matt Hardy to feud with the Young Bucks is more likely to happen:

"I think, to be honest with you, in my opinion, I always say, 'Never say Never.' Some of the strangest things have happened in pro wrestling. I mean look at 'We're never bringing Ultimate Warrior back to WWE.' Okay, you never know what's going on behind the scenes but I think Jeff is now going in a different direction. I think his focus is on getting back with his brother in AEW, appearing on AEW, and putting out that challenge to the Young Bucks. That's where the money is right now. Because what were they doing with him in WWE? Let's say he went back tomorrow, where is he? What's he doing? By the time Wrestlemania rolls in, where do you go with him? If WWE was uncomfortable with him being there and thought that this could bring bad light to their company at all, then what are we doing with Jeff Hardy? Well, not a lot, so let's just release him," said Bill Apter.

You can watch the entire episode of SK Top Story below:

Commenting further on the release, he opined that releasing Jeff Hardy could be a brilliant move. He felt that signing Jeff would make AEW's talent pool even larger with not enough weekly TV time to showcase everyone effectively:

"Brilliant move by WWE. Too many guys for AEW to play with, too much money going out and they don't have enough TV time with only three hours a week," opined Apter.

What's next for Jeff Hardy?

Jeff Hardy recently appeared on his brother Matt's Twitch stream where he revealed that he has concert and meet & greet tours lined up.

He has a 90-day non-compete clause following which he will be available to wrestle in other promotions with the most likely destination being AEW. Matt Hardy recently teased a reunion of The Hardy Boyz. Jeff has also stated that he would love to do an Ultimate Deletion tag match with his brother.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Top Story YouTube video.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Arjun