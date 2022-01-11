Veteran feels Brock Lesnar is at the level of Steve Austin and 12-time world champion in WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently spoke about Brock Lesnar and a few other topics, including the 'Forbidden Door' being opened for the Royal Rumble. He called Brock Lesnar the "Mike Tyson of pro wrestling," citing how quickly he knocked his opponents out.

Ever since The Beast Incarnate returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, he has been performing at a different level. He has displayed his personality to scary degrees, especially after winning the world title at Day 1.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter proceeded to claim how much he has enjoyed Lesnar since he has been cutting his own promos. The legendary journalist even put him on the same level as Hogan and Austin:

"What I like about (Brock Lesnar) now is, they used to not let him talk and he's come out of that shell that they might have left him in. I love watching his interviews now," said Bill Apter. "That thing he did last week - with announcing himself, taking the mic away from Paul Heyman - that was fabulous. He deserves to be in (Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin's) league. He really does, in my opinion," he added.

Check out the entire episode of Top Story in the video below:

As a result of his win at Day 1, Lesnar has tied Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin at six WWE Championship reigns. Bill Apter stated this milestone will put him in the history books on the same "king-size level" as the two legends.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble

JTE @JTEonYT Everything about this just looks right.



Lesnar. Lashley. WWE Title. Big PPV.



So much hype! Everything about this just looks right. Lesnar. Lashley. WWE Title. Big PPV. So much hype! https://t.co/P0D2a9fNyo

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble - a true dream match. The two had an entertaining confrontation on RAW, where the nine-time world champion cracked a few jokes at The All Mighty's expense. He even called Lashley a "Brock Lesnar wannabe" on RAW.

The Beast Incarnate also has another storyline going on, as his issue with Roman Reigns was not resolved at Day 1 due to The Tribal Chief testing positive for COVID-19. The two may face each other at WrestleMania 38, potentially with both world titles at stake.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will lose their title first? WWE Champion Brock Lesnar Universal Champion Roman Reigns 4 votes so far