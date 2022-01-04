Brock Lesnar sends first message to Roman Reigns after winning the WWE title

The newly-crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar kicked off this week's episode of Monday Night RAW and sent a message to Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar was scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1 this past Saturday. However, the latter was forced to miss the show as he tested positive for COVID-19. It was then announced that Lesnar would be competing in the WWE Championship match instead.

In the massive fatal five-way main event at Day 1, Lesnar defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Champion.

During the opening segment of this week's RAW, Brock Lesnar gave a shout-out to "his good buddy" Roman Reigns, wishing him a speedy recovery. He also subtly took a shot at the Tribal Chief by calling himself "the real champion."

“Before we get this party started, I would like to give a shout out to my good buddy Roman Reigns. He's probably sitting at home, more likely tuned in to Monday Night RAW, tuned in to the new WWE Heavyweight Champion, the real champion, Brock Lesnar. Get Well soon buddy!” said Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate further mocked Roman Reigns by asking the fans in attendance to acknowledge him. Brock Lesnar got back with Paul Heyman tonight on RAW as well, revealing that the latter pulled some strings to help him become the new WWE Champion at Day 1.

“Now, South Carolina, acknowledge me. Also, I would also like you to acknowledge my advocate for advocating my free agency to pull all the strings on Saturday to help make me the WWE Champion. Paul, Thank You!” Brock Lesnar added.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns could still face each other at WrestleMania 38

The biggest question since Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship at Day 1 was what will happen to his feud with Roman Reigns? According to recent reports, we could still see these two clash at WrestleMania 38 with even higher stakes.

During the Bryan and Vinny Show, Bryan Alvarez stated that the backstage belief is that WWE is building towards a "Champion vs. Champion" match between the two at WrestleMania 38.

“My presumption [and] I don’t have this 100 percent confirmed. What people have told me they believe is what’s going on here... But I think that the idea here is that they are doing champion vs. champion at WrestleMania. Roman would be the SmackDown Champion, Brock would be the Raw Champion. Either a unification match or just champion vs. champion like they do at Survivor Series,” said Bryan Alvarez.

Also Read Article Continues below

In his promo tonight, Brock Lesnar calling himself the "real champion" could be a subtle hint towards the future feud. Roman Reigns is yet to comment on Lesnar becoming the new WWE Champion, and it would be interesting to see where this angle goes.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a champion vs. champion match? Yes No 54 votes so far