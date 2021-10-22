Photo: Brock Lesnar spotted hanging out with former US Champions in Saudi Arabia

Brock Lesnar was spotted hanging out with Happy Corbin and former tag team partner Shelton Benjamin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Brock Lesnar took on Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel last night. The Beast Incarnate, unfortunately, lost the match and failed to win the Universal title.

A fan managed to click a photo of Brock Lesnar outside the squared circle, seemingly yesterday. Lesnar was out with Happy Corbin and former OVW tag team partner Shelton Benjamin.

Judging by Brock Lesnar's demeanor in the picture, he looks annoyed at getting sneakily clicked without permission.

Brock Lesnar is a very private person

Brock Lesnar leads an incredibly private life on a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada. He has previously stated that he doesn't like people and the attention that comes with fame.

While he is fine with his wife and former WWE Women's Champion Sable getting some attention, Lesnar condemns any intrusion of his children and personal life. Check out some quotes from Brock Lesnar's autobiography, "Death Clutch:"

"I think everyone should have a right to privacy. Certainly, my family has a right to be left alone. My wife was on TV for a while, so she can expect some of the attention, I get that. But my children aren’t performers. What makes them fair game? What gives anyone else the right to take pictures of my children? Why does anyone think it’s okay to just walk up to me and act as if I owe them an answer to personal questions? I like to stay home, spend time with my family, and be left alone. My life is my life. It’s nobody’s business what goes on in my house, or with my wife or my children. I won’t intrude on your private life. Don’t intrude on mine," wrote Brock Lesnar.

Coming back to WWE, Lesnar's friends in the picture are active superstars. Benjamin made a brief appearance during Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg at Crown Jewel. He was roommates with Brock Lesnar at the University of Minnesota. The duo teamed up at OVW before their main roster debut.

Happy Corbin currently performs on WWE SmackDown but wasn't featured on the Crown Jewel card. With Lesnar probably heading to the Blue Brand this Friday, we might see some interaction between the two.

