"SHE’S OBSESSED WITH ME!!!"- Former World Champion tweets about Mandy Rose

Dolph Ziggler has made a bold claim on Twitter that Mandy Rose is obsessed with him.

Ziggler and Rose were once an on-screen couple on WWE TV. The romance didn't last long though, and Mandy turned on Ziggler at WrestleMania 36 to side with Otis. Since then, the Showoff has made several attempts to woo the NXT Women's Champion, but to no avail.

It looks like the former World Champion is still holding out hopes of getting back with Mandy Rose more than a year after their split.

After the leader of Toxic Attraction won the NXT Women's title at Halloween Havoc, WWE shared a picture of her holding the prestigious belt. Mandy Rose replied to the tweet, and it grabbed Ziggler's attention.

The Showoff congratulated the former RAW Superstar and asked her how she was doing.

A fan chimed in and told Ziggler to stay away from Rose, to which he replied that she's obsessed with him.

"SHE’S OBSESSED WITH ME!!!" tweeted Ziggler.

Mandy Rose has made it clear on several occasions that she's done with Dolph Ziggler

In early 2020, Mandy Rose and Otis began getting close. This didn't sit well with Dolph Ziggler and Rose's tag team partner at the time, Sonya Deville, who plotted to keep the two apart. In the process, Rose and Ziggler became a couple, and the former Heavy Machinery member immediately turned into a mega babyface in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

On the road to WrestleMania 36, the SmackDown Mystery Hacker revealed that Deville and Ziggler were plotting against Rose and Otis. This led to Mandy Rose and splitting up with her longtime tag team partner.

At WrestleMania, Rose helped Otis defeat Ziggler, and the two lovebirds finally got together. The Showoff has since tweeted to Rose on several occasions in attempts to win her affections back, but to no avail.

Earlier this year, the NXT Women's Champion had enough and publicly told Ziggler to give up. Judging by Ziggler's latest tweet, he didn't pay attention to Rose's earlier message.

One wonders how long it will take before The Showoff finally understands that he and Mandy Rose will never get back together again.

