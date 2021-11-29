"I won't shut up until it happens" - Drew McIntyre wants to face Heavyweight Champion in UK pay-per-view

There's nobody who wants a pay-per-view in the UK more than Drew McIntyre - the first British world champion in WWE history. There have long been talks about hosting a major pay-per-view in the UK, but the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have eased those talks or at least delayed them further.

McIntyre doesn't plan to shut up about it, and he is now building himself back up on SmackDown - the brand where he first debuted, and where Vince McMahon prophesized him to be a future world champion.

Speaking to Talk Sport, Drew McIntyre revealed his intentions for a UK pay-per-view and the man he wants to face. That happens to be a man who isn't even a WWE Superstar. McIntyre said that he wants to face Tyson Fury in a United Kingdom pay-per-view:

“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens. Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time. If we needed something just a little outside of the box to get people’s attention, especially in the UK with someone of Fury’s stature fighting Drew McIntyre in the battle of Britain, that would really draw some eyes and that’s where I’d like to see it,” said Drew McIntyre.

Fury last appeared in WWE in 2019, where he had two matches. The first was at Crown Jewel, where he defeated Braun Strowman by count-out and reportedly earned a whopping $15 million for the bout. He competed on SmackDown a few weeks later to team up with Strowman to defeat The B-Team.

Will Drew McIntyre get his UK pay-per-view anytime soon?

If WWE returns to the UK, it could be for a massive pay-per-view like SummerSlam. The last time The Biggest Party of the Summer was in the United Kingdom was in 1992. It took place at the Wembley Stadium in one of the highest-attended shows in the company's history.

However, if SummerSlam happens in the UK, then it could be at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales instead - as reported by Talk Sport. However, Drew McIntyre will have to wait as the COVID-19 pandemic still isn't over and things could change within days or weeks.

However, the idea of a pay-per-view in the UK seems to be getting closer to becoming a reality, and hopefully, when it happens, it will be centered around The Scottish Warrior.

