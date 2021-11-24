"You’re gonna put these guys in the same category" - Former WWE writer questions Vince McMahon for his recent segment with 3-time Champion (Exclusive)

In an episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked about why Vince McMahon was in the room with Sami Zayn and Austin Theory.

Vince Russo replied by mentioning that he is someone who once wrote for Vince McMahon, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Mick Foley, and The Rock.

However, when Russo watched McMahon in a room with Zayn and Theory, he was shocked and couldn’t process what he saw.

“You’re talking to a guy who wrote for Vince McMahon and Steve Austin, Vince McMahon and Mick Foley, Vince McMahon and The Rock. I’m watching this guy in a room with Sami Zayn like that’s how I’m feeling when I’m watching this, I’m like, 'what?'" - said Russo.

Russo was dumbstruck and thus compared the situation with that of Tom Cruise making a movie, that goes straight to DVD.

The pro wrestling veteran said that it almost feels as if Vince McMahon is putting people like Zayn and Theory in the same category as the iconic performers he once did business with and shared the screen with.

Russo expressed his disbelief by eventually asking to give him a break from all this.

"Bro, I mean like literally, bro, it’d be like seeing Tom Cruise all of a sudden doing a movie that goes straight to the DVD. Like that’s like, bro, you’re gonna put these guys in the same category of who you did iconic business with. You’re even in the same scene. Oh my god bro, oh my god! Give me a break man,” shared Russo.

Vince McMahon showed a 100 million dollar egg to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series

The WWE Chairman appeared at Survivor Series with 'Cleopatra's Golden Egg', which was gifted to him by The Rock. McMahon showed off his golden egg to The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Later in the show, the egg was stolen by someone which remained a mystery throughout the night. Later on, McMahon called both Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to his chambers and asked them to dig deep into the matter.

The next night on RAW, it was discovered that the egg was with Austin Theory, who was the culprit, and took the egg to click a selfie with it.

What did you think of the mystery of Vince McMahon and the Golden Egg? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

