How long was Brock Lesnar the WWE Universal Champion?

Brock Lesnar is a three-time WWE Universal Champion. He has held the title for a total of 686 days.

Brock Lesnar first won the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 by beating Goldberg. He then went on to hold the title for 503 days. The Beast Incarnate would go on to drop the belt to Roman Reigns but eventually won the vacant title.

Lesnar's second reign lasted for 156 days. He lost the title to Seth Rollins only to win it back for a third time and enjoy a reign of 27 days. The last time Lesnar held the WWE Universal Championship was back in 2019.

Over the years, Brock Lesnar has been a primary champion on both RAW and SmackDown.

The Beast Incarnate has been part of both brands and has successfully managed to make an impact wherever and whenever he made an appearance.

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE this summer and challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE this summer and challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. After Reigns' match against John Cena at SummerSlam, Lesnar confronted the Tribal Chief.

Following the back-and-forth between the two men, the highly awaited Lesnar vs. Reigns match was scheduled for Crown Jewel, which was held on 21st October, 2021.

During WWE's latest show in Saudi Arabia, Lesnar lost to the Universal Champion and Reigns once again successfully retained his strap and left Crown Jewel as the WWE Universal Champion.

Also Read

The match itself was highly controversial, as Lesnar had Reigns beat during one stage of the bout. Paul Heyman himself got heavily involved. Eventually, The Usos came to Reigns' aid and attacked The Beast Incarnate in order to assist The Tribal Chief.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Genci Papraniku