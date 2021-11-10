Jason Jordan's backstage involvement with Bobby Lashley-Dominik Mysterio match revealed

While Jason Jordan was poised to be one of WWE's future stars, his career abruptly ended in early-2018 due to a neck injury. Since then, he has taken a backstage role as a producer.

Jordan seems to be thriving in the new role. Last night on RAW, he helped produce an important segment. Jason Jordan produced the segment where Adam Pearce put Dominik Mysterio up against Bobby Lashley for the last Survivor Series spot and the match afterward.

Fightful Select put out a report, revealing which producers were responsible for which segments and matches:

AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Omos & Robert Roode def. RK-Bro and Street Profits – Petey Williams and Chris Park (Joseph Park/Abyss)

Adam Pearce announcing Dominik Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashey, followed by Bobby Lashley def. Dominik Mysterio – Jason Jordan

Big E def. Chad Gable – Shane Helms (The Hurricane) & Jimmy Wang Yang

Drake Maverick def. Reggie – Adam Pearce

Liv Morgan def. Bianca Belair, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Rhea Ripley – TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), Pat Buck, and Molly Holly

TJ Wilson/Tyson Kidd has been heavily involved in producing women's matches for years now. Several superstars have credited him for supporting them and being responsible for their rise.

Another notable name on the list is former WWE star, Jimmy Wang Yang. Dave Meltzer of WON recently reported that Yang was backstage to confirm his new role as a producer.

Will Jason Jordan ever wrestle again?

While his competitive side will undoubtedly make Jason Jordan want to return, it all depends on whether WWE medically clears him or not - something that looks unlikely as of this writing.

John Cena Sr. predicted that Jason Jordan would never return to the ring. He stated that it doesn't make sense for WWE to take the risk, as the consequences of a re-injury could be far more fatal.

However, Jordan appears to be thriving in his role as a WWE producer. PWInsider reported that he was "well-liked" backstage and was promoted to lead producer in 2021.

