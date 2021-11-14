"On the road to 600" - Karrion Kross shares impressive achievement after WWE release

Karrion Kross has achieved an impressive personal record at the gym following his WWE release, and has set another big goal for himself.

Kross was one of several superstars who were recently let go. His release was a head-scratcher as the former NXT Champion had tons of potential to become a major star on the main roster.

Karrion Kross recently posted a clip showing him working out in the gym. He can be seen deadlifting a whopping 500 pounds of weight. In the caption to his tweet, he made it clear that he plans to deadlift 600 pounds next.

Karrion Kross was a huge missed opportunity on the main roster

Kross is a two-time NXT Champion and did quite well for himself on the Black and Gold brand. He was then moved up to the main roster and lost his first match against Jeff Hardy in quick fashion.

Soon after, he debuted a new look consisting of a gladiator helmet. He later opened up about the reasoning behind wearing a mask on WWE TV:

"We all wear masks. And the time comes when we cannot remove them without removing some of our own skin. We understand how dangerous a mask can be. We all become what we pretend to be. Perhaps I intend to expose that... Painfully. *hour glass emoji*," Karrion Kross tweeted.

Soon after Karrion Kross' release, he shared his brutally honest thoughts on his helmet. He later received an offer from former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman. The former Universal Champion said that he's waiting for Kross and that it's time for him to control his narrative.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were a hit tandem on NXT and splitting them up turned out to be a huge mistake on WWE's part. Kross looks incredibly ripped in the video that he has posted and would be a valuable addition to any company that bags him.

Where do you see Karrion Kross going, now that he isn't a WWE Superstar anymore? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

