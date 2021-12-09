 Full Details on Karrion Kross’ first post WWE appearances

In the last several days, former WWE and NXT superstar Karrion Kross has been confirmed for two large scale wrestling events, both state side and abroad. As of this writing, Kross will be competing at the Future Stars of Wrestling's Mecca VII - Doomsday event in Las Vegas, NV on February 4th and at QPW's SuperSlam III on March 18th and 19th. At this time, neither promotion has given much more details besides what's mentioned above. There is no word on who Kross will be facing, however we do know that at both shows Scarlett Bordeaux will be ring side.

For the Future Stars of Wrestling event, tickets and travel packages will go on sale this Saturday, however no venue has been announced just yet. The event itself seems almost solely centered around Kross' appearance, with additional matches and names to be announced at a later date.

According to Lucha Libre Online, Kross will also appear at QPW's SuperSlam III event. QPW is the first and biggest wrestling promotion in the Middle East, founded in 2013. The announcement was made by Ali Al-Marafari, President of the promotion. The event will take place in Qatar, at the Ali Bin Hamad Alatya Arena on March 18th and 19th.

When was Karrion Kross released by WWE?

In early November, Karrion Kross was one of several big name WWE Superstars to be released between November 4th and 5th. This included his significant other Scarlett Bordeaux. The former NXT Champion had only recently been called up to WWE's main roster, however things were not going so well for him and his character while on Monday Night RAW. Kross was given a new entrance, which included him being given a helmet.

In a reply to a tweet asking what fans thought about his main roster ring gear, Kross responded with some not-so-kind words:

"Nobody wants that piece of s*** brother," wrote Karrion Kross.

Fightful Select reported Kross is currently involved in the production of a movie, with the project taking shape next year. The report also mentioned that the former WWE Superstar had been given a lead role in the action flick.

Further, Fightful Select stated that there are no details about the movie's name or the name of the director at this time.

What do you think of Karrion Kross returning to wrestling? Are you excited for his upcoming appearances? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

