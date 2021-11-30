Karrion Kross' to start new career after WWE release - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has reportedly landed a role in an upcoming movie project, his first major project since his WWE release.

Like another former WWE star, Bray Wyatt, Kross will be moving into the acting world soon. Wyatt is set to begin filming his first feature movie soon, revealed by special effects artist Jason Baker. The two stars were both released by WWE earlier this year due to budget cuts.

Kross has previously acted in a few episodes of the TV series Before the Dark, in 2013-14.

According to Fightful Select, former NXT Champion Karrion Kross is a part of a movie, and filming for the project will begin next year. The report has disclosed that the former WWE Superstar has been given a lead role in the action flick.

The report further stated that there are no details about the movie's name or the director of the project at present.

Karrion Kross' WWE career seemed promising before his move to RAW

Karrion Kross had a short but promising WWE career, which began in 2020 with his debut on NXT. He won the NXT Championship twice before being moved to RAW.

However, his run on the red brand was plagued with poor booking and laughable ring gear, which he was not a fan of.

A recent report has suggested that WWE had plans to reunite Kross with his real-life partner Scarlett before his release, which fans had been demanding since his main roster debut. But that didn't happen as Kross and Scarlett were both released by WWE at the start of November, along with several other superstars.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kross' non-compete clause expires on 2nd February 2022 and it's only a matter of time before fans see him in the ring again, as he is a wrestler with tremendous potential.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Alan John