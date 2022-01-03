"14 times; I've counted."- Kayla Braxton shares scary story of a fan harassing her

Kayla Braxton recently shared a scary story of a disturbed fan who had been harassing her on social media for a while.

Braxton has garnered quite the following courtesy of her WWE stint and currently boasts almost 200k followers on Twitter. Her segments with stars such as Paul Heyman have been well received.

With a large following, Braxton regularly receives messages from her fans. One of those followers has taken it too far.

According to Kayla Braxton, the fan in question has convinced themselves that they are in a romantic relationship with her. The reason behind this delusion is that a catfisher is talking to the fan on social media and is pretending to be Braxton. She added that she's blocked the fan 14 times on Twitter.

"I’ve had to block the same person on here using different user names - and I’m not exaggerating here - 14 times. Ive counted. This person is convinced we have a romantic relationship because they’re talking to someone who is pretending to be me. Both sides of this - please stop," wrote Braxton.

Kayla Braxton isn't the only wrestling personality who has faced similar issues with fans

Kayla Braxton is just one of several wrestling personalities who have suffered because of fans getting catfished. As per Business Insider.in, here's what the term means:

"Catfishing is deception at its very core. A catfish creates a fake online identity in order to lure victims."

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan last year, during an episode of RAW. It was later revealed that the fan had been scammed by a person pretending to be Rollins. The fan took his frustration out by attacking Rollins on live TV, before being caught.

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE For those who think they’ve spoken to me on a “private account” or “Google hangout” or any other form of communication - it is not me. It is someone pretending to be me. I hate that I have to repeat this so much 🤦🏼‍♀️ this is my only acct & I only have 1 IG For those who think they’ve spoken to me on a “private account” or “Google hangout” or any other form of communication - it is not me. It is someone pretending to be me. I hate that I have to repeat this so much 🤦🏼‍♀️ this is my only acct & I only have 1 IG

Shortly after, Alexa Bliss sent a message to her fans, urging them not to fall for catfishers pretending to be her on social media. Kayla Braxton has presumably gone through a great deal of mental anguish while dealing with this individual.

