"I’d like to win the tag team titles with Sami"- Kevin Owens reveals his future plans in WWE

Kevin Owens has mentioned winning the tag team titles with Sami Zayn and the WWE Championship as two of the things he would like to accomplish in his career.

The two stars are longtime friends and they've been portrayed as both companions and adversaries on TV. Kevin Owens has been WWE Champion before, and he has the opportunity to win the gold for the first time at Day 1.

During a recent interaction with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte, Kevin Owens said he'd like to win the tag belts with Sami Zayn, but he doesn't think it will happen in WWE.

"Of course, I’d like to become WWE Champion, I’d like to win the tag team titles with Sami. I mean, Sami and I winning the tag belts, that must be written in the stars... I also came to realize one thing is recent months, is that a lot of my satisfaction working there does not come from wrestling, but more from watching others wrestle...Like when someone asks me for an advice, I gave one to them, they try it and it actually works, or when I can bring help to someone else, and it works, to see them having success brings me a lot of satisfaction," said Owens. (H/T PWInsider)

Kevin Owens is also interested in working with Edge and Rey Mysterio

The Prizefighter is one of the company's top stars, and he's performed against some of the very best in the industry right now. However, there are still a handful of stars that the former Universal Champion hasn't worked with yet, like Edge and Rey Mysterio.

"So in the next few years, what I’d like is to have an important role on the show, and be able to work with Edge and Rey Mysterio, with whom I’d really like to work one day... I could see myself working as an agent one day, because I already have those feelings of accomplishment even if I’m still active. That said, I don’t see myself hanging my boots any time soon. But just to know that it could be a possibility one day, it’s good to know and comforting," said Owens.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kevin Owens is scheduled to face Big E, Seth Rollins and 'The Almighty' Bobby Lashley at Day 1 for the WWE Championship on January 1st, 2022.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Roxanne Smith