Current WWE Superstar thanks Charlotte Flair, Bayley and others for saving his life

WWE superstar Lince Dorado recently tweeted out his appreciation for colleagues Charlotte Flair and Bayley for helping him out during tough times.

The Puerto Rican star signed with WWE in 2016 as part of the cruiserweight division. In early 2018, Dorado was paired alongside fellow luchadors, Gran Metalik and Kalisto to form the stable, Lucha House Party

Recently, Dorado took to Twitter to share a heartwarming story about how fellow wrestlers helped him when he was struggling financially. According to Dorado, Charlotte Flair and former Women's Champion Bayley were among the names who purchased a lot of gear from him to show their support.

"2014 I couldn’t teach, so I made gear & wrestled to support my family. 5 people, 2 bedroom yellow townhouse. I had some amazing people ask for gear, a lot, that honestly saved my life. Thanks homies @MsCharlotteWWE y @itsBayleyWWE PS I went back to teaching until I came to @WWE," said Lince Doardo.

The luchador also shared a picture of the equipment he used to make the gears that supported his family in their time of need.

Lince Dorado was among the several WWE Superstars who weren't drafted this year

WWE Drafts 2021 took place on October 1st and 4th in which most of the main superstars were assigned to either RAW or SmackDown. However, there were several names that went undrafted and Lince Dorado was one of them.

The female superstars who weren't drafted include former champions such as Bayley and Asuka, who are currently sidelined with injuries. Lacey Evans also went undrafted as she was off WWE TV because of her pregnancy.

On the men's side, the names not drafted include Shane Thorne, Elias, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik.

However, recent reports stated that Lucha House Party has been assigned to RAW after the draft. Dorado and Metalik's last appearance on the red brand happened on the July 5th edition of RAW this year.

With Metalik recently asking for his release, it remains to be seen in what capacity Dorado will be used on the show.

