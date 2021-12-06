×
"Ur obsessed with me" - Mandy Rose spars with former Women's Champion on Twitter after WarGames match

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose fights with Rhea Ripley on Twitter!
Nick Lombardi
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 06, 2021 09:18 AM IST
News

The NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose, isn't amused by the comments made by Rhea Ripley.

Despite a valiant effort, Mandy Rose and her team were unsuccessful in their WarGames match earlier tonight.

It all started when Ripley made mocking comments in response to Mandy Rose's statement regarding Dakota Kai. Rose called Kai "the most experienced in WarGames."

Before the team even entered the monstrous structure, Ripley stated that "Dakota Kai is more experienced in getting a beating at WarGames.

"WWE_MandyRose@DakotaKai_WWEis the most experienced in #NXTWarGames?! Let’s get the quote right shall we…Dakota is more experienced in getting her A** whooped and winning because of her team mates. There… tThat’s better! #TeamRaquel," said Rhea Ripley.
@WWE_MandyRose@DakotaKai_WWE is the most experienced in #NXTWarGames”?!Let’s get the quote right shall we…Dakota is more experienced in getting her ASS whooped and winning because of her team mates. There… tThat’s better! #TeamRaquel

A frustrated Mandy Rose shot back at the former Women's Champion following the match. She replied by asking Ripley to leave her alone and said The Nightmare was obsessed with her.

"Would u please leave me alone. Ur obsessed with me... U DON’T GO HERE ANYMORE !!!!BYE," said Mandy Rose on Twitter.
Would u please leave me alone. Ur obsessed with me🙄U DON’T GO HERE ANYMORE !!!!BYE twitter.com/rhearipley_wwe…

The verbal jabs did not end there, as Ripley continued to poke at Rose, calling the leader of Toxic Attraction a "loser."

@WWE_MandyRose 1. “YoU dOnT gO hErE”… ok Bianca calm down…2. You wish LOSER 😂

Rhea Ripley challenged Mandy Rose to a match recently

Ripley announced days before NXT WarGames that she would be live tweeting throughout the pay-per-view event. The RAW Superstar would say that she hoped Raquel Gonzalez's team would defeat Dakota Kai and her team of "muppets."

Mandy Rose was not a fan of the comments and lashed out at Ripley. The Nightmare responded by telling Rose to fight her if she had an issue.

Let’s go baby 😈 twitter.com/RheaRipley_WWE…

The NXT Women's Champion didn't back down from Ripley, indicating that she would be open to a match.

What did you think of NXT WarGames? Do you think Rhea Ripley and Mandy Rose will ever have a match again? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Edited by Alan John
