“Sometimes it could be a little overwhelming” - Mandy Rose opens up about grueling WWE NXT process

Newly-crowned WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently opened up about her development in the former black-and-gold brand on this week's WWE's The Bump.

For the first time in the company, the Golden Goddess became a champion after defeating Raquel Gonzalez last week on NXT's Halloween Havoc.

While speaking on the latest episode of The Bump, Mandy Rose discussed how she feels about being back in NXT and how the whole development cycle can be stressful.

"I think when you’re developing and when you’re in NXT, sometimes it could be a little overwhelming and it can be stressful because you have a lot of cooks in the kitchen. You’re trying to develop your character and who you are, and it’s really stressful and that’s what I’ve noticed since I’ve been down there is trying to help the girls and just really be in the moment and enjoy the moment. Also, you know, be who you want to be because there’s a lot of people out there that think they know who you are, but you know who you are the most and you know the best," Mandy Rose said.

The NXT Women's Champion feels that guys like Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss can resonate with her as they have gone through a similar process of character development.

"I know that the guys [Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss] can relate too because they went through it and we all have – we all been through it, but it’s one of those things where I’m very motivated by helping them,"Rose added. (H/T-Fightful)

Mandy Rose feels like a leader in WWE NXT

Rose was fast-tracked to the main roster as part of Absolution after working in house shows during her first run on NXT. She and Sonya Deville debuted alongside Paige, who headed the faction.

Now, several years later, life seems to have come full circle for Mandy Rose as she currently heads the faction. She commented on the parallels between her time on the main roster and what she's doing now on NXT:

"Paige was always an amazing leader for Sonya and I, especially being so early in our career. She always kind of guided us and just gave us some little tips that maybe you don't think that they're going to help you in your career whether it's not relating to wrestling, too. That's what I feel like I'm doing right now. I have to say, you learn from the best and Paige is one of the best. I'm doing that not just with Toxic Attraction but with the other women as well," Mandy Rose said.

Toxic Attraction seems to be in safe hands as the group holds all the gold. Considering Rose is also working with other women in the locker room, better things might be coming for the division.

Will we see Toxic Attraction on the main roster in the near future, or will they be separated before that? Let us know in the comment section below.

