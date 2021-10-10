WWE legend talks about Sami Zayn in Saudi Arabia

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Sami Zayn's absence from Saudi Arabia events.

Sami has been absent from all past WWE events in Saudi Arabia because of his Syrian descent. In an interview last year, he stated that neither he was invited to the event nor did he intend to go.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III in the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell shared his thoughts on Sami Zayn not being part of WWE's events in Saudi Arabia.

"But that’s politically correct. Why? He may not even go over there?! He doesn’t go, does he?" Mantell said.

You can watch the entire episode of Smack Talk below:

On October 21, 2021, WWE Crown Jewel will emanate from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The finals of King of the Ring and Queen's Crown will take place at the event.

Sami Zayn advanced to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament

Sami Zayn is currently involved in a feud with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. He defeated the masked luchador to advance into the semi-finals, where he will be facing Finn Balor, who overcame Cesaro.

It appears as though the feud between Zayn and the Mysterio family is not yet over as the two traded shots at each other on Twitter following their match on SmackDown.

"You’re the man, Rey! Don’t feel sick, great match & a great W for me. It is tragic when kids grow up, stop seeing their parents as superheroes and start to see them for what we all are: frail, flawed human beings. A heartbreaking cycle, but it’s silly to blame me for any of it," Zayn wrote.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn ♛Rey Mysterio❔ @reymysterio Banger or not just couldn’t get the job done tonight !! Feel sick to my stomach that @SamiZayn took the W & is getting my son @DomMysterio35 to doubt his old man! twitter.com/WWE/status/144… Banger or not just couldn’t get the job done tonight !! Feel sick to my stomach that @SamiZayn took the W & is getting my son @DomMysterio35 to doubt his old man! twitter.com/WWE/status/144… You’re the man, Rey! Don’t feel sick, great match & a great W for me. It is tragic when kids grow up, stop seeing their parents as superheroes and start to see them for what we all are: frail, flawed human beings. A heartbreaking cycle, but it’s silly to blame me for any of it. twitter.com/reymysterio/st… You’re the man, Rey! Don’t feel sick, great match & a great W for me. It is tragic when kids grow up, stop seeing their parents as superheroes and start to see them for what we all are: frail, flawed human beings. A heartbreaking cycle, but it’s silly to blame me for any of it. twitter.com/reymysterio/st…

Since Zayn will not be going to Saudi Arabia, it's almost certain that Finn Balor will advance to the finals at Crown Jewel.

Also Read

It will be interesting to see if the Mysterios play any role in helping Balor defeat Sami Zayn and qualify for the finals.

Who do you think will win the King of the Ring tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury? We chatted with the Scotsman and asked him about the dream match here.

Edited by Angana Roy