Paul Heyman gives a spoiler for Roman Reigns' upcoming match, namedrops The Fiend

Paul Heyman has given a major spoiler for Universal Champion Roman Reigns' match at Survivor Series 2021.

The Tribal Chief is all set to go one-on-one against WWE Champion Big E in a battle for brand supremacy at the pay-per-view.

In a recent interview with Squared Circle Pit, Heyman praised the New Day member but made it clear that he will get smashed by Reigns.

“I don’t really assume Roman Reigns is going to win, I will speak about this as if the finish is predetermined. Roman Reigns is going to smash Big E, and that’s not an assumption, a presumption, or even a prediction. It’s a spoiler,” Paul explained. “Big E is great and probably the second most formidable talent in all of WWE, hence the fact he’s the WWE Champion. And he’s going to get his ass kicked, he’s going to get smashed. He’s going to get smashed by Roman Reigns and there’s no shame in being smashed by Roman Reigns."

Paul Heyman namedropped several previous victims of Roman Reigns

The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief further spoke about several current and former WWE Superstars who Reigns has beaten over the last couple of years. He namedropped "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman and how they both are now gone from the company. He also brought up Daniel Bryan losing to Reigns and getting banished from SmackDown.

Heyman also stated how the Universal Champion even smashed Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel last month. He finally claimed that nobody on RAW can touch Big E, but the WWE Champion will get smashed at Survivor Series this coming Sunday.

“Look whose been smashed by Roman Reigns in the last 12/14 months: “The Fiend” was smashed by Roman Reigns and is gone from WWE. Braun Strowman was smashed by Roman Reigns and is gone from WWE. Kevin Owens was smashed by Roman Reigns. Edge and Daniel Bryan — Hall of Famer and guaranteed Hall of Famer — smashed by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, stacked on top of each other in the most declaratively dominant pinfall in the history of WrestleMania main events. Cesaro, smashed by Roman Reigns, Edge again in a singles match, smashed by Roman Reigns,” Paul Heyman recalled.

“Daniel Bryan, smashed by Roman Reigns and banished from SmackDown in the process… John Cena, smashed by Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. And then at Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar of all people — oh my God, Brock Lesnar — smashed by Roman Reigns in Riyad, Saudi Arabia. Big E? A great talent, amazing. Nobody on RAW can touch him. Anybody that goes up against Big E on RAW is going to get their ass handed to them. Big E is going to get his ass kicked and smashed at Survivor Series and there’s no shame in it,” said Heyman. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

What are your predictions for the "champion vs. champion" match between Roman Reigns and Big E at Survivor Series 2021 this coming Sunday?

