Paul Heyman finally breaks silence after Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel

Paul Heyman has broken his silence following Roman Reigns' Universal title victory over Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021.

It took everything Roman Reigns had, but The Tribal Chief managed to defeat arch-rival Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021. The final moments of the highly-anticipated bout saw The Usos dropping Lesnar with a Double Superkick, followed by Reigns hitting him with the title belt. That was enough for Reigns to pick up the win over The Beast Incarnate.

Paul Heyman later took to Instagram to react to Roman Reigns' huge win over his former client.

"The Tribal Chief @romanreigns over-delivers ... because THAT is what a mega-star does. Every. Single. Time," wrote Paul Heyman.

Brock Lesnar isn't done with Roman Reigns

After his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar was furious and made it clear that he was going to "beat Reigns senseless" on SmackDown.

WWE @WWE When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.” 👀 #WWECrownJewel When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.” 👀 #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/Mu9YQlVDw7

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's feud kicked off at SummerSlam 2021 with the latter's big return. Lesnar was eyeing Reigns' Universal Title, and a match was scheduled for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Paul Heyman played an important role in this feud, with Roman Reigns doubting his loyalty and Lesnar adding fuel to the fire. Heyman stated in an interview that he could manage both Reigns and Lesnar in the future.

Also Read

"I don’t know if we end up in a situation where Brock Lesnar can’t go after a different championship other than Roman Reigns’ and he can have his advocate and Roman Reigns can have his special counsel. There’s a lot of decisions to be made and there’s a lot of scenarios that can play out and I dare suggest anyone who thinks that they have this figured out doesn’t have a clue as to the twists and turns that could and will come in the near future," said Heyman.

After Roman Reigns' win at Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman's face showed clear signs of worry and confusion. The WWE Universe is quite excited to find out what's next in this heated rivalry and what's going on inside Heyman's mind.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John