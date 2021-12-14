[PHOTO] Jeff Hardy Snapped for the first time since reported WWE Release

Jeff Hardy was reportedly released from his WWE contract last week, resulting in a seismic reaction from WWE fans and the wrestling world alike. Since his departure from WWE, speculation as to what directly caused the dismissal by WWE and what Jeff Hardy will do next has been circulating rapidly.

Earlier today, Matt Hardy posted a photo with Jeff, saying that big news is coming and teasing for it to be announced on his personal Twitch account on Monday Night. This photo shows Jeff Hardy standing with his brother Matt and his nephews on a ladder.

"Why was this brand new photo of ALL the Hardy Boyz just taken? Find out exclusively tonight at 8pm EST at http://Twitch.TV/HouseHardy !! Plus it’s Mattitude Monday where I’ll play against subscribers & I finally do the @paquichips#OneChipChallenge! @RebyHardy," Matt Hardy wrote on Twitter.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND



Plus it’s Mattitude Monday where I’ll play against subscribers & I finally do the #OneChipChallenge! @RebyHardy Why was this brand new photo of ALL the Hardy Boyz just taken? Find out exclusively tonight at 8pm EST at Twitch.TV/HouseHardy !!Plus it’s Mattitude Monday where I’ll play against subscribers & I finally do the @paquichips Why was this brand new photo of ALL the Hardy Boyz just taken? Find out exclusively tonight at 8pm EST at Twitch.TV/HouseHardy !!Plus it’s Mattitude Monday where I’ll play against subscribers & I finally do the @paquichips #OneChipChallenge! @RebyHardy https://t.co/ndoIUxSNii

Prior to this most recent Tweet, Matt Hardy has been giving subtle-and-not-so-subtle jabs on Twitter, with the tag team icon imploring fans to "know all the facts before coming to conclusions," as well as sharing videos and photos of him and Jeff Hardy tag teaming together as The Hardy Boyz and Team Extreme.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND KNOW ALL THE FACTS BEFORE REACHING A CONCLUSION KNOW ALL THE FACTS BEFORE REACHING A CONCLUSION https://t.co/8M5A3Kfm7l

Jeff Hardy himself has made no comment regarding his reported release from WWE, only retweeting a statement from his wife Beth saying that Hardy and the entire family were "fine."

What was Jeff Hardy reportedly released for?

Last week, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Jeff Hardy had been formally released by WWE. The report came less than a week after he was allegedly sent home following a "rough night" at a live event in Texas.

Video from the event soon surfaced, showing Jeff Hardy appearing sluggish inside and outside the ring. It also showed Hardy suddenly leaving the ring after a hot tag durng a 6 man tag-team bout and leaving the match by going through the crowd. It was then revealed that Hardy was taken off the road and replaced by Rey Mysterio for the rest of the live tour.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter would later report that WWE's main reason for Jeff Hardy's release was due to his refusal to go to rehab after the incident.

''According to WWE sources, Hardy was asked to go to rehab after the incident at the show, and then refused. They said that Hardy was fully aware that if he did refuse, that WWE would have to take action,'' said Meltzer.

Also Read Article Continues below

At this time it should be noted that WWE and Jeff Hardy have not formally addressed the issue. Perhaps more light will be shed on the situation during Matt Hardy's upcoming streaming session on Twitch.

Edited by Genci Papraniku