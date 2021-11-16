Rey Mysterio removed from Survivor Series team; replaced by former NXT Superstar

WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view just got a shakeup, as Rey Mysterio will no longer represent Team RAW at Sunday's event. Austin Theory will replace the Master of the 619, a decision that came in the final minutes of Monday Night RAW.

Rey Mysterio was looking to avenge his son's honor after Dominik was removed from the RAW men's team last week following a loss at the hands of former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Unfortunately for the legendary luchador, both he and his son won't represent RAW at the Surivior Series pay-per-view.

WWE Official Adam Pearce made the decision to replace Mysterio at the conclusion of a chaotic RAW, in which the former WCW star suffered a vicious beating from Bobby Lashley.

Do recent setbacks spell an eventual breakup of Dominik and Rey Mysterio?

For a while now, WWE fans have speculated about a possible split between Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik. WWE has begun to expose cracks within their family dynamic. This, along with their most recent short comings, could excelerate a breakup and eventual feud between the two Mysterios.

Last week, it was reported by Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast, that the clash between Rey and Dominik Mysterio is "happening soon"

"Spoke with a source at WWE. The breakup and feud is happening soon," Andrew Zarian tweeted.

In an interview back in September, Rey Mysterio expressed no interest in a feud with his son Dominik. Saying instead that he would rather "pass the torch" gradually to him.

“I think in a perfect world I would love to step out of the ring, and kind of just pass the torch onto my son. You know a lot of people talk about the possible turn, and father vs. son. For me, it would mean much more to take my mask off and say, ‘Here. It’s your time. I’m stepping away. Continue with this. Write it,'" said Rey Mysterio. (h/t Cageside Seats)

