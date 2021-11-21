"It sort of just formed one day" - Rhea Ripley explains her tag team with Nikki A.S.H. (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has enjoyed working alongside fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki A.S.H. in recent months.

The former RAW Women’s Champions formed an unlikely alliance in August after losing a Triple Threat match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. A month later, they defeated Natalya and Tamina on RAW to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Ahead of Survivor Series, Ripley spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SP3 about her recent storyline with Nikki A.S.H:

“It sort of just formed one day and I don’t really know how, but I’m sort of glad that it did because even though, yes, she’s older than me, I look at her like a little sister because she is so crazy, and I have to reel her in. I have to get one of those backpacks with a lead on them because I feel like she could just disappear at any moment, and I’d be like, ‘Where’d Nikki go? Where’d she go?!’” she said.

Rhea Ripley is set to join forces with Bianca Belair, Carmella, Liv Morgan, and Queen Zelina in a five-on-five match against Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Nikki A.S.H. was not selected to be a member of Team RAW.

Rhea Ripley on the difference between her and Nikki A.S.H

While Rhea Ripley uses her strength to overpower opponents, Nikki A.S.H. likes to inspire young fans with her superhero-esque athleticism.

Ripley believes the duo’s contrasting in-ring approach makes them the perfect fit as a tag team:

“It’s been a lot of fun. I think that opposites really do attract, and she keeps me excited and positive, and I keep her grounded and I sort of remind her that she has to fight for herself. At the same time, she reminds me that I have to be nice to people. She’s small, I’m big. I like throwing people, she thinks she can fly. I pick her up, I throw her to people… make her fly. I think it just works, you know!” she said.

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H’s most recent match together ended in defeat against Carmella and Queen Zelina on the November 1 episode of RAW.

