Ric Flair says he has an offer to wrestle AEW star in Israel

WWE legend Ric Flair has opened up about having one final match in pro wrestling and was offered to lock horns with AEW star Sammy Guevara.

Flair hasn't wrestled since 2011, with his last match coming against Sting in IMPACT Wrestling. WWE did not allow him to get in the ring as he wasn't cleared to take bumps. But the WWE Hall Of Famer has revealed in interviews that doctors have allowed him to get a physical in the ring.

On several occasions, Ric Flair stated that he would like to have another match before he calls time on his career, and he might now get it. While speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair said that a promoter in Israel wants him to wrestle AEW star Sammy Guevara in a match.

“Yea. listen. It’s funny you brought that up because there’s a promoter in Israel that wants me to wrestle your buddy, Sammy Guevara in Israel. I said, ‘$100,000 and two first class tickets and I’m there. 50% and 50 % after I beat Sammy (he laughs),” said Ric Flair. (H/T WrestlingNews)

With Flair vowing to never return to WWE ever again, it's highly unlikely that his last pro wrestling match will be in Vince McMahon's promotion.

Ric Flair thinks he's in better shape now than when he had his final match

The Nature Boy believes he is in better physical shape than when he had his match against Sting 10 years ago.

"I’m in better shape now than I was when Sting and I wrestled the last match on Nitro. WWE won’t let me do anything, even though I’m released. I understand, they have so much liability and I told them I would sign anything, but nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring," said Flair.

Flair is still a big draw and another match of him wrestling would get a lot of people interested and could garner a good audience.

