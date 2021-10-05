"Thank you" - Ric Flair sends a special message to Sasha Banks after WWE RAW

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks paid homage to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The Nature Boy has sent out a special message thanking her for the support.

It was announced last night that Sasha Banks will remain on the blue brand as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. She closed out the show by attacking Becky Lynch, who she's scheduled to face at Crown Jewel in a triple threat featuring Bianca Belair.

After the show ended, Sasha Banks took to Twitter to share a photo of her attire and footwear, which contained Ric Flair's popular "Woooo" catchphrase on the outsole.

"Smackdown is always the superior brand," Sasha Banks tweeted "Woooooooooo Bank on it."

The 16-time world champion replied to the tweet, complimenting The Blueprint for styling and profiling and thanking her for believing in his brand.

Ric Flair has been at the center of controversy after The Plane Ride From Hell episode of Dark Side Of The Ring

VICE's Dark Side of the Ring covered the incidents from the infamous Plane Ride from Hell, which Ric Flair was heavily involved in. During the episode, the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer was accused of sexual assault by flight attendant Heidi Doyle.

Flair released a statement on the matter, denying the accusations against him:

"My issues have been well documented over my 40+ year career. The impact of drinking too much (which nearly killed me 5 years ago) has been told time and time again. The reason Rory (or anyone else for that matter) never heard stories of me forcing myself on ANYONE is simple: it never happened," stated Ric Flair.

WWE subtly reacted to the Ric Flair controversy by removing his likeness and his signature "Wooo" from their intro video. He was released by the company a couple of weeks ago, and there were rumors of him showing up in AEW, but it's unlikely that could happen anytime soon.

