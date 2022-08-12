WWE News Roundup - Legendary star preparing for his first match in three years, Former champion to get Rey Mysterio's mask? Identities of Triple H's 14 new signings

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, as today's lineup of stories features a bunch of veteran superstars.

A WWE Hall of Famer seemingly confirmed his desire to return for one last match, similar to Ric Flair's recent in-ring outing. During a recent interview, Rey Mysterio opened up about passing on his mask to a WWE star.

Triple H has been making all the right moves since becoming the creative head of WWE, as many former talents have reappeared in prominent roles on TV. The Game recently announced the signings of 14 new stars amidst a positive start to his regime.

We ended the latest news roundup with Bret Hart's reaction to Vince McMahon's retirement.

#4. The Honky Tonk Man is preparing for another match

Ric Flair's return to the ring has seemingly inspired many other legends to lace up their wrestling boots again.

The Honky Tonk Man recently tweeted a photo suggesting he was getting ready for one final match. Here's what the 69-year-old legend posted online:

As noted above, several retired performers are now in demand following Ric Flair's successful event on July 31st. Promoters are willing to offer big bucks to get a legendary star out of retirement and book a highly-publicized swan song.

While some have already rejected offers to wrestle, Honky Tonk Man looks focused on making a wrestling comeback for the first time in over three years.

The former Intercontinental Champion last wrestled in 2019 at an event in Kenner, Louisiana, in a multi-man "Revolution Rumble" match. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the legend.

#3. Rey Mysterio comments on possibly giving his mask to Dominik

It's been almost two years since Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. The 25-year-old superstar is already a former SmackDown tag team champion and is being groomed to step into his father's shoes.

Can Rey Mysterio pass on his mask to his son before his full-time retirement? The Master of the 619 opened up on the possibility while speaking to BT Sport and was hopeful of seeing Dominik earn the honor someday.

Mysterio still has a few years left as an in-ring competitor, and he will decide in due time if his son is worthy of carrying forward his mask's legacy. Here's what Rey Mysterio had to say:

"I told [Dominik Mysterio] it would be cool if one day he earned the mask just like I did from my uncle," Rey Mysterio said on "BT Sport." "I truly believe that if Dom eventually wants to wear it and represent, you know, that he's been working really hard to earn it, you know? Maybe by the time I retire, the earning is already been paid off, and there's a presentation of a mask, a passing the mask onto the son." H/t WrestlingInc

Rey and Dominik Mysterio are currently helping out Edge in a feud against Judgment Day, and this week's episode of RAW witnessed another volatile development in the heated rivalry.

#2. Triple H announces 14 signings from WWE's recent SummerSlam tryouts

WWE organized a series of open tryouts in Nashville, TN, during an eventful SummerSlam weekend. Triple H, Big E, Paul Heyman, and many other personalities were spotted scouting talent during the tryouts that featured many gifted college athletes.

In case you didn't know, WWE has changed its recruitment policies of late as the promotion is no longer solely focused on signing wrestlers from the independent circuit. The latest batch of recruits features some of the most highly-rated athletes from different sports and disciplines.

As you can see in the video above, Triple H himself offered the young man a WWE contract, and they now await the opportunity to train at the world-class WWE Performance Center.

Given below is the list of signings:

Kennedy Cummins [Cheerleader from the University of Minnesota] Gabrielle Dunn [Black belt in Karate] Rickssen Opont [University of South Alabama Track & Field star] Alivia Ash [Rutgers University Track & Field star] Harleigh White [Clemson University Track & Field star] Chukwuson Enekwechi [Eastern Michigan University Track & Field star] Jade Gentile [West Virginia University Soccer player] Anna Keefer [UNC Track & Field star] Breanna Ruggiero [Fitness Trainer] Beau Morris [Southern Methodist University Football player] Franki Strefling [Eastern Michigan University Volleyball player] Hayden Pittman [University of Alabama at Birmingham Football player] Lea Mitchell [Michigan State University Gymnast] Kevin Ventura-Cortes [Concordia University St. Paul Football player]

While Triple H's WWE is expected to see many familiar former talents, the product could also see the emergence of many rookies. One of the 14 names above could be a top star in the making!

#1. Bret Hart reacts to Vince McMahon's retirement

Bret Hart has admitted to being surprised over Vince McMahon's recent WWE retirement. The Hitman had his fair share of backstage issues with the former WWE CEO as they were at the center of the infamous Montreal Screwjob in 1997.

While speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Bret Hart said he was saddened to see Vince McMahon end his career.

Hart spoke highly of McMahon's impact on professional wrestling and added that the 77-year-old veteran's presence would surely be missed in the business:

"Like everybody else, I'm mostly just kind of surprised," Hart said. "I don't think anybody's ever made as big a footprint as Vince McMahon. I feel kinda sad about it, actually. I know people probably think I would be gloating or happy to see him go through what he's going [through], but I don't. I feel bad that it happened, or whatever's happened. I think his loss, or his absence from the business, will be sorely missed." [0:48-1:20]

Do you also share the same sentiments as Bret Hart about Vince McMahon's decision to walk away from WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

