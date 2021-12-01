“It should have been the other way around” - WWE veteran gives his honest opinion on Vince McMahon’s RAW storyline (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the segment between Austin Theory and Vince McMahon on this week's WWE RAW.

The show featured multiple segments throughout the night between the two, with McMahon suggesting Theory should "expect the unexpected" and ultimately concluded with him slapping Theory out of nowhere.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the segment stating that the roles should've been reversed in the scenario. He added that Theory should've been the one to dominate the WWE Chairman instead of the other way around.

"It should’ve been the other way around. It should've been Austin Theory. You really want this guy to have a chip on his shoulder because if he thought that highly of himself, now the promo is, 'Go ahead and fire me, I'll go to AEW.' That's the promo but not to be a grown man with a chip on his shoulder taking selfies everywhere he goes but the minute he's in the presence of a 76-year-old wrestling promoter, he's always scared, 'I'm gonna let him slap me in the mouth and I'm gonna let him insult me.' Really bro? It should've been the complete other way around, bro. Now you would've made somebody out of Austin Theory", Russo said.

Russo suggested that Theory should've threatened to quit WWE

Commenting further on the subject, Russo added that Theory should've threatened Vince to leave WWE and teased a move to AEW to spice up the segment.

"Could you imagine if Austin Theory looked at Vince and said, 'Look at you? Who are you? Have you checked out the ratings lately?' That's all you gotta say and see Vince's reaction to that. 'See it, Vince, I'll go work for AEW bro, they're going to put you out of business in the next five years, man.' Now you got something bro but no, we had a 76-year-old man slapping a guy across the face who's probably in his 20s, early 30s, whatever Theory is. I don't know what that does for the dude bro. All he had to say was, 'I got TK (Tony Khan) on speed dial, tell me Vince, I'll hit the button. You want me to go? Is that what you want?'", Russo added.

The storyline began during Survivor Series when Cleopatra's egg McMahon brought to the show went missing. The following night on RAW it was revealed that Theory was the one that had stolen the egg and ultimately was rewarded with a WWE Championship match against Big E, albeit in a losing effort.

Theory and McMahon appear to have good chemistry with each other. It will be interesting to see where the story progresses from here.

