Vince Russo suggests WWE should book former top champion like Deadpool [Exclusive]

Former WWE booker Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Nikki A.S.H's character on RAW.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo opined that the former RAW Women's champion's character would be more believable if it was based on Marvel's Deadpool rather than the Powerpuff Girls.

"Bro, you know what the problem is, this is what Vince doesn't understand. She's gonna be a superhero for the kids, so she's gonna be a Powerpuff Girl. I'm gonna fight till the end and I'm never gonna give up and all that stuff. Bro, that's not what a superhero character should be in 2021, (...) Bro, what's the superhero character who's a wacko?... Deadpool!! That's what she should've been. That's the kind of superhero who would've been over in 2021. She should've been a female version of Deadpool. That would've gotten her over with the kids and it would've been enough for the adults. But Vince decided to go down the Powerpuff girls route," Vince Russo said.

Elaborating further, the former WCW champion suggested that WWE still has the option to modify her character and turn it into an edgier version which could be appealing to adults.

"You could still turn her into Deadpool, you know superhero down on luck, she starts drinking, sometimes she forgets to put a mask on, you know what I mean. You could mirror that but I guarantee bro if you say Deadpool to Vince McMahon, he would have no idea what you're talking about."

Russo believes WWE RAW has a weird timing based on its target audience

Vince Russo stated that he felt the timing for WWE RAW did not match its target audience. However, he felt that it was quite baffling to see a lot of kids show up to WWE events which run late at night.

"Chris, I gotta tell you, something bro, I don't know if you're noticing or not, but there were a lot of shots tonight with the wrestlers on the runway, cutting promos. A lot of the kids were lining those runways which blow my mind because this show is 8-11 (PM). It's 8-11 and they're catering it towards kids and more kids are showing up, the show goes to 11'o clock at night. The whole dynamic is weird bro (laughs)," said Russo.

Ever since WWE turned PG, it has been obvious that most of the writing has been catered towards younger audiences while older fans have been clamoring for edgy characters. While Nikki A.S.H. has had a decent run, an edgier version of her character could just be the thing to elevate her further.

Do you think WWE should alter Nikki's character? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

