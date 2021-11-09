"Untouchable in the ring" - Seth Rollins sends a proud message following WWE RAW

Following WWE RAW, Seth Rollins took to Twitter to express his delight at being Team Captain for the red brand at Survivor Series 2021.In his tweet, the former WWE Universal Champion bragged about his accomplishments and his love for WWE RAW. Rollins took pride in his status as the #1 Contender, said he has a "smoking hot champion wife" (Becky Lynch), and gloated over his baby daughter. The RAW star didn't stop there and concluded his tweet by writing about how untouchable he is inside the ring.

"I hate football…but I love MY show! The A show! Raw! What a win for this guy (me)! #1 contender. Team RAW captain. Smokin hot champ wife. GOAT baby child. Untouchable in the ring. I can’t be bothered tonight! HA HA!" - tweeted Seth Rollins.

Check out Seth Rollins' message below following this week's WWE RAW:

Seth Rollins @WWERollins I hate football…..



…but I love MY show! The A show! Raw! What a win for this guy (me)! #1 contender. Team RAW captain. Smokin hot champ wife. GOAT baby child. Untouchable in the ring. I can’t be bothered tonight! HA HA! I hate football…..…but I love MY show! The A show! Raw! What a win for this guy (me)! #1 contender. Team RAW captain. Smokin hot champ wife. GOAT baby child. Untouchable in the ring. I can’t be bothered tonight! HA HA!

Seth Rollins current run in WWE

After a historic feud against Edge, Seth Rollins is now focusing on this year's Survivor Series. The two men faced each other at this year's SummerSlam, where Edge emerged victorious.

Edge once again got the better of Rollins at Crown Jewel 2021 in a Hell in a Cell match and brought an end to his iconic feud with Rollins.

Moving forward, Seth Rollins was drafted to Monday Night RAW and was recently selected on Team RAW for their Survivor Series lineup. He will be joined by Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Team SmackDown's lineup includes Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn and Happy Baron Corbin for Survivor Series 2021.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Which team is stronger leading into Survivor Series? Team RAW Team SmackDown 6 votes so far